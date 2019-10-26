Richard and Vesta Johnson

Richard L. Johnson passed October 17, 2019, retiree of Santa Fe Railroad and Vesta L. Johnson passed March 19, 2019, retiree of Menninger Foundation, both of Topeka.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. A memorial service for both will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lowman United Methodist Church, Topeka. Private graveside service will be held at Phillips Cemetery, near Admire.
