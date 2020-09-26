Kathleen May “Blondie” Botkin, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born August 18, 1949 in Osage City the daughter of Fred and Lillian Wyrick Criqui. She spent the first years of childhood in Melvern before her family moved to Lebo during her early teen years.
Kathleen was joined in marriage to David Ray Botkin, Sr. on December 17, 1966 at the Lebo Baptist Church where she and her husband remain life long members.
When Kathy was younger she worked at I.B.P. in Emporia and had worked at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. She was later employed as a supervisor at White Glove Cleaning for ten years. In 2006 she opened B & B Cleaning. After a few years she sold the company and retired.
Kathleen was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her loving husband, David Ray Botkin, Sr. of their home; sons, David Ray Botkin, Jr. and wife Shirley of Sevierville, Tenn. and Travis Lee Botkin and wife Dawn of Lebo; sisters, Donna (Tony) O’Clair of Lebo and Rose Mary (Steve) Criqui of Burlington; brothers, Rodney (Bev) Criqui of Lebo and Larry Criqui of Ottawa; four grandchildren, Chase Ray Botkin, Ashley Nicole Lauderdale and husband Jessie, Alex Taylor Botkin and wife Kallee and Chelsea Danelle Botkin; six great-grandchildren, Kasper Ownby, Noah Ownby, Cayden Ownby, Jaxxon Botkin, Zaria Chandler and Aamerie Collins; numerous extended family and countless dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kate Wilson.
Kathleen’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo Baptist Church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
