Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Drug - possession, information redacted
Warrant - activity, 500 Mechanic St., 8:56 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Melody Ln., 9:45 a.m.
Check the welfare, information redacted
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 400 Melody Ln., 1:31 p.m.
Drug - possession, information redacted
Sex offense, information redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:17 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, W. 5th Ave. and Elm St., 6:59 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:11 p.m.
Aggravated assault, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 9:21 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 9th Ave. and Merchant St., 9:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 Cottonwood St., 11:29 p.m.
Suspicious person, 2400 Lincoln St., 11:53 p.m.
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, 800 Mechanic St., 6:23 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 Grove Ave., 7:47 a.m.
Sheriff
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 3:45 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Burglary - late report, 1700 Road 90, Hartford, 5:35 p.m.
Courts
Maegan R. Payton, 110 Cedar St., Cottonwood Falls, Criminal damage, Sept. 23
Keagan Lee, 2324 W. 7th Ave., No driver's license, no proof insurance, following too close, Sept. 26
Giovanni K. Macias, 22 S. Market St., Theft, Sept. 30
Ricky A. Sickler, 2004 Road 120, Hartford, Failure to yield, Sept. 30
Garett M. Holmes, 1317 Grand St., Domestic violence - battery, Sept. 30
Jose A. Santilana-Acevedo, 406 Rural St., Criminal damage to property, Sept. 30
Dustin W. Wilson, 2601 Monterey Dr., Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 1
Jose L.R. Garcia Jr., 204 1st St., Gridley, Careless driving, Oct. 1
Devawn T. Mitchell, 1223 West St., In park after hours, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 1
Bruce C. Edmunds, Homeless, Domestic violence - battery, Oct. 1
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
