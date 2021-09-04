Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“The Magic Fish” by Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic, October 2020, $23.99
Real-life isn’t a fairytale.
In fairy tales, the prince falls in love with the princess. But Tien has a different story to tell. His parents are refugees struggling to learn English, and he doesn’t know how to come out to them in Vietnamese.
If he doesn’t even have the right words, how can he ever know if his parents will accept him?
The answer is in fairy tales — a language that Tien and his parents share. Tien learns from his favorite stories as he navigates the world with the help of friends, family, and fairy tales.
Notable comic book artist and storyteller Trung Le Nguyen offers readers a soft, dream-like narrative in the debut of his first original graphic novel, “The Magic Fish.” Nguyen has expressed his preference and fondness for cartoons, romantic comedies and fairy tales alike. I have found his own work is a perfect combination of all three. With intricate line work and bright colors, readers of any age will enjoy this emotional, coming-of-age story about a boy who struggles to find acceptance.
Perhaps what is most significant is the incredible illustrations that highlight more of the fantastical elements and capture the emotions felt during those moments of frustration where words have otherwise failed. The fairy tales Nguyen includes will help readers in the same nature as they help Tien as they are told in ways that reflect what is taking place in the main narrative. While the story itself is more of a slice of life, readers will uncover the complex layers and history within Tien and his family.
Fans of “Seance Tea Party” by Reimena Yee or “Flamer” by Mike Curato won’t help but fall in love with “The Magic Fish.” Nguyen has managed to capture a well-paced story that will resonate with many. Packed with unique and honest characters and fresh and imaginative retellings of popular stories, Nguyen tackles tough subjects in an accessible way that teaches us that everyone can find their happy ending no matter what.
