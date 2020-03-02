Beau Welch is no different than any other coach who longs for their team to play its best as the postseason approaches.
So Welch is certainly excited with what he’s seen from the Emporia High boys in recent weeks.
The Spartans enter their sub-state opener in McPherson on Tuesday night having won five of their final six games in the regular season.
“There’s no question we are,” Welch said. “It’s come from a lot of different areas — offensively, defensively — I think in every area we’re playing as well as we have all year and it’s been fun to watch.”
EHS has been averaging nearly 59 points per game in its recent stretch of success, while holding opponents to 52 points per game. The Spartans’ sole loss in that time, to Topeka High, was only by four points.
“Every guy has just done his job,” Welch said. “Defensively, offensively, if we need a guy that needs to guard a nice player, we’ve gotten that done defensively. We’ve scored it well. I feel we’ve shared it well, (the) shot selection’s been great. Hopefully we can just keep that going.”
The Spartans’ three seniors, Beau Baumgardner, Skyler Douglas and Connor Hoyt have each taken steps forward in helping with the heavy lifting. Douglas has averaged more than 20 points over Emporia’s last three games, helping solidify the Spartans’ perimeter attack which had been a struggle earlier in the season.
“I think it’s good for all of us,” Douglas said. “We can drive in, kick it out and I have the confidence I can make it.”
McPherson is the tournament’s seven seed and comes in with two more wins than EHS at 13-7.
“I just think we need to be us,” Welch said. “I don’t think we need to do anything special. We just need to continue to defend well and continue to share the ball, take quality shots and hopefully that will be what we need.”
“(McPherson is) a good team, they’re so balanced, I think it’s something that makes them tough. They’ve got so many guys averaging between seven and 12, 13 points ... (but) we just want to be us. We feel like if we are us, then we’re going to be successful.”
That mentality has filtered down to the players, including the trio of seniors.
“It’s our last time (playing in) sub-state, so we’re ready to make the most of it,” Douglas said. “Right now, we just need to keep on playing together. If we keep on playing the way we are, good things will happen.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at McPherson High School.
Spartan girls open at Goddard
Friday’s 49-28 victory at Junction City couldn’t have come any sooner for Carolyn Dorsey and the Emporia High girls. The Lady Spartans had been reeling, having lost six of their last seven, but stopping that skid right before the postseason, may provide a spark.
Any sort of spark couldn’t hurt.
“We want to go in and compete,” Dorsey said. “I think the 10-seed is a good seed for us. I know they’ve got a couple good players, but I feel like we’ve been battle-tested and I’m excited to see how we shape up with somebody not in our league.”
The Spartans showed a stronger presence on Friday as some underclassmen were thrust into the varsity rotation when E-High had to sit guards Allie Baker and Gracie Gilpin due to violation of team rules.
Among those emerging have been sophomore Macey Adams, who scored a career-high 19 in E-High’s win over Junction City.
“It takes time, there are some changes that had to happen and it takes some time (to adjust),” Dorsey said. “They’re growing past that. It’s a great group of kids and they’re continuing to develop. We’ve had some kids have to step up and that’s only going to help us in the long run. We’re not throwing this year away, but in terms of the future, we’ve had a lot of kids get some significant minutes and it’s only going to help them improve in the future. We return a really strong core, so it’ll be good overall.”
Goddard’s biggest challenge will likely come in the form of Kade Hackerott, a 5-11 guard who can also play the forward spot, who has thrice been among the 5A All-State honorees and twice a league MVP. Hackerott has already committed to join the University of Central Missouri for next season.
“They can play, they’re active, they’re athletic, but I don’t think it’s anything we haven’t seen this entire year,” Dorsey said. “I think ... it’s a good matchup for us.”
Tipoff for the Emporia High girls is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Goddard High School.
