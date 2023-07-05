The Emporia Gazette
Kent and Natalie Schakenberg are giving back to the community in a big way this month.
The couple, who celebrated their anniversary on June 21, have gifted a full month of free rides on the Sertoma miniature train through the month of July.
“We decided rather to give a gift to the children of Emporia and the area [than to ourselves],” Kent Schnakenberg said. “I have great memories of Sodens Grove, baseball games and riding the train when I was young, over the years our kids and grandchildren have always enjoyed the trips there when they visit.”
Schnakenberg said his father was a member of the Sertoma Club, which operates the train.
“I have always admired the members and what the Club does for Emporia,” he said. “The Miniature Train is part of the history of Emporia and we want to make sure Families continue to enjoy it.”
Rides are offered from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and 9 - 11 a.m. Thursday.
