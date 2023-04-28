Betty Jean Whitmore, 94, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Flint Hills Health Care in Emporia.
Betty was born February 14, 1929 in Admire, Kansas, the daughter of Cleo Robert and Maude Marie (Hooper) Robertson. She retired from the Food Service at Emporia State University in October 1993, having previously worked at Crawford’s Manufacturing. Betty had previously been a member of the Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion Auxiliary.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Shirley Jean Jones of Fairbanks, Alaska and Sammy Whitmore and Skip Hoover of Emporia; granddaughter, Stacie Lynn Jones; great-grandson, Austin Richard Ryman; nieces, Debbie Andrews and husband Shelly, Janet Robertson and nephews, Steve Whitmore and Tim Tatman. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Whitmore; brother, Robert Robertson and sister, Dorothy Whitmore.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Reading Cemetery in Reading, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
