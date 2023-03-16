COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — An Emporia State University graduate has received a promotion at Ameren Illinois, the company recently announced.
Matthew Tomc, who earned a bachelor's degree in economics from ESU and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Kansas School of Law, was promoted to Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply. Tomc will lead power procurement, natural gas procurement, regulatory affairs, and regulatory policy and rates for Ameren Illinois. His appointment is effective April 1.
As Director and Assistant General Counsel, Tomc has drafted legislation and litigated many of the regulatory reforms that have enabled Ameren Illinois to invest in its rate-regulated business and earn solid returns.
Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. Our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com.
