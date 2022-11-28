Bobby Dean Wilson, formerly of Emporia, died November 24, 2022 at Hillside Village in DeSoto, KS. He was 83.
He served in the U.S. Army and worked for the Santa Fe/BNSF railroad.
Graveside service with military honors will be at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
(0) comments
