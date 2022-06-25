James Thomas Crawford Sr. (Jim), 74, of McLouth, KS passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, KS. He was born on July 4th, 1947 in Winchester, KS to Tom and Alma (Smith) Crawford of Valley Falls.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet of the home; two children, Carolyn Kay Lang (Mike) of Perry, KS and James Thomas Crawford Jr. “JT” (Amy) of Reading, KS; two sisters, Judy Moore (Bob) of Shawnee, KS and Joan Crawford of Orange, CA; three grandchildren, Claire, Reid and Greta.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls, KS. A private family burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Jim will lie in state Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the James T. Crawford Memorial Fund to be designated to the Performance Sports Track and Field Youth Throwing Academy in Reading, KS, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, Kansas 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit mercerfuneralhomes.com.
