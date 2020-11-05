The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County soared to 209 Thursday as 65 new positives were verified by members of Public Health.
The total is the highest since the pandemic began in mid-March. Forty-seven additional recoveries were also reported.
There are six disease clusters considered to be ongoing in the community at this time, with three clusters identified in K-12 schools accounting for a total of 17 active cases, a single cluster in a college/university setting accounting for 19 active cases, a single cluster related to a recent gathering accounting for five active cases and a single cluster in a long-term care facility accounting for three active cases.
Lyon County has now seen a total of 1,457 confirmed cases and 41 related deaths. The state Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday added 2,988 confirmed and probable cases to the state’s count since Monday, a 3.3% increase that brought the pandemic total to 92,215. The state averaged 1,453 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday — not a record, but still more than double than the rolling seven-day averages reported a month ago.
Public Health Officer Renee Hively said the notable difference between April’s surge and the most recent surge in cases is community spread.
“The lay of the land back in March, April and May — most of those cases were really pinpointed to manufacturers,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of community spread at that time. We didn’t have kids in school at that time because we had closed the schools early, so we didn’t have kids congregated together. ESU wasn’t in session.”
Hively said statewide shutdowns of nonessential businesses had, at that time, slowed the spread beyond those larger manufacturing facilities.
Today, however, the community spread is at the point where public health officials cannot accurately pinpoint infections to one location. Multiple clusters have formed and close contact numbers are increasing.
Hively said there are steps that can be taken to mitigate the spread again.
“It’s not too late to institute a county-wide mask mandate,” Hively told The Gazette on Wednesday. “Our mass gathering needs to be reduced, and people need to avoid mass gatherings. We need to be respectful of one another’s health. Nobody wants to shut down businesses. We want to thrive economically, but until we get our health under control, unfortunately, the economy is going to suffer as well.”
