The Emporia Public Library will temporarily suspend service while construction on the atrium and a roof replacement project begins.
The library will be closed from May 17 - 31.
According to a written release, due dates on all materials will be extended past June 1 and the outdoor drop boxes will remain open for returns.
Free Wi-Fi outside the building is available 24/7.
For more information, visit the library's website at emporialibrary.org, follow the library on Facebook or contact Executive Director Robin Newell at 620-340-6464.
