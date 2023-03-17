On Sunday morning, March 5, 2023, in peace with the Lord and her family, Peggy Morgan died at the age of 79 at the St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am May 27, 2023 at Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 West 13th St., Kansas City, MO 64105. A reception with luncheon will follow the service. In place of flowers the family requests donations to the St. Luke’s Hospital Cancer Center, Kansas City, MO. Full obituary may be viewed at www.kccremation.com.
