OVERLAND PARK — The Emporia High boys swim and dive team got a pair of first place finishes during its competition at Blue Valley Southwest on Friday afternoon.
Reed Slayden tallied a score of 269.70 to win the diving event, while the quartet of Andrew Wendling, Cal Kohlmeier, Max Piper and Mason Harmon joined to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.96
Wendling was also third in the 5-yard freestyle race (24.34) and 10th in the 100-yard free.
Piper placed eighth in the 50 and seventh in the 100 as Harmon added a fifth place time in the 100-yard breaststroke and a third-place mark in the 200-yard individual medley.
Caden Wilson recorded a fourth place time in the 200-yard freestyle and a third place mark in the 500.
The Spartans now will be away from the competitive pool until they host an invitational meet on January 9.
