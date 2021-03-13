The Olpe girls capped off their second straight perfect season with a state championship as they knocked off Norwich 42-25 on Saturday afternoon. It is the first state title for the Eagles since 2011 and the fourth in school history.
This trophy is particularly sweet for a team that had its campaign for a state title cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in the semifinals last season. Olpe’s final game a year ago was a state quarterfinal win over Norwich.
Eagle head coach Jesse Nelson said that his team really didn’t concern itself much with what happened last year, but instead focused on taking this season moment-by-moment each step of the way.
“We didn’t talk about, ‘Okay, now we’re going to go win a state tournament’ or any of that stuff going into the year,” Nelson said. “This team really did a great job of taking it game-by-game all the time and trying to get ready to play the next one.
The Eagles finished this season 25-0, with all but one of their wins coming by double digits and nearly all of those by exorbitant score differentials. Combined with last year’s 26-0 record, Olpe is now the winner of 51 straight as Nelson captured the 951st win of his 43-year career at the helm.
Nelson said that this title was particularly noteworthy because his team didn’t really look the part of an undefeated juggernaut.
“For me, the coaching is really all about watching kids win games they shouldn’t and seeing the look on their face when they win big games or those games that they shouldn’t and that’s really what fuels me right there,” Nelson said. “So that’s why this one’s really special. This team is not physically dominant. We’re small, we’re not real big and strong-type kids. We preach all the time that we have to do all the things we do real well, and they adopted that. They believed in it.”
But while the Eagles might not have been particularly big or strong as Nelson pointed out, they still dominated.
Olpe led in the championship game from start to finish, using yet another suffocating defensive performance to shut down the Norwich offense. The Eagles forced 18 Norwich turnovers, including five straight to start the game and three straight to start the second half. In addition, Olpe held Norwich to just 31% (11 of 36) shooting for the game.
Most importantly though, the Eagles limited Norwich’s leading scorer, Brittany Gosch, who nearly averaged 20 points going into the game, to just four points.
“Defensively, there were certain things that we felt like we had to stop and certain things that we would give up to do that,” Nelson said. “I thought we just did an outstanding job of taking away their strength.”
The Eagles also put forth a shooting performance that was much improved from Thursday’s nightmare, as they went 41% (18 of 44) from the floor and limited themselves to just three turnovers, two of which came in the final minutes of the game.
“[Three] turnovers in a fast-paced, high-intensity type of game, that was outstanding,” Nelson said.
All of Olpe’s scoring was provided by the six seniors playing the final games of their illustrious careers. Macy Smith led the way with 13, while Maya Bishop added 11, Marley Heins had seven, Lauryn Broyles and Camille Steffes had four and Hattie Fisher had three.
“Any coach would love to coach that group of kids there,” Nelson said. “You’ve got such good leadership out of a couple of them in particular. But they’re a really special group of kids. They’re fun to coach. We could work real hard and still have fun. We could have a bad practice and still have fun. And I’m just so proud of the fact that they stayed in there, hung in there, went through some tough things. ...
“As a group of six kids graduating, I don’t know that I could love a group of kids any more than this one right here for what they’ve done and what they’ve gone through. ... They were probably one of my top two most fun teams to coach. I just enjoyed coaching them. They made it so enjoyable.”
NORWICH -- 6; 8; 6; 5; -- 25
OLPE -- 10; 14; 16; 2; -- 42
Norwich -- Kelly (12, 5-8), Adams (6, 3-7), Gosch (4, 2-7), Scott-Welch (3, 1-2), Kyle (0, 0-1), Rosenhagen (0, 0-8), Sheets (0, 0-1), Pinkston (0, 0-2). FG: 11-36. 3-pt: 0-4. FT: 3-4. TO: 18.
Olpe -- Smith (13, 5-11), Bishop (11, 5-10), Heins (7, 3-9), L. Broyles (4, 2-4), Steffes (4, 2-4), Fisher (3, 1-5). FG: 18-44. 3-pt: 5-19. FT: 1-3. TO: 3.
