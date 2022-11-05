It’s Small Business Season! Throughout November and December, we’re celebrating Small Business Season. The Emporia Area Chamber encourages every person in our community to support friends and neighbors by shopping, dining, and exploring our local small businesses.
Small businesses are a big deal to Emporia and our surrounding communities. Small businesses made up more than 60% of all new jobs this year and yet they face many challenges, from rising costs to filling vacancies.
Plus, according to JP Morgan Chase, “The median small business holds (only) 27 cash buffer days in reserve. Half of all small businesses hold a cash buffer of less than one month. Moreover, 25% of small businesses hold fewer than 13 cash buffer days in reserve.”
That means that more than 50% of small businesses wouldn’t be able to hang on for more than a month, based on their reserves.
They need our help, and we need theirs. On average, $68 of every $100 spent locally stays in our community. Most of us turn to small businesses first when we’re seeking help and donations for our nonprofits, youth activities, and sponsorships. When they thrive, we thrive!
Where you spend your money this holiday season matters. Support small businesses by patronizing them, especially during the crucial holiday season. You can also write online reviews and refer your friends to your favorite local small businesses. A great way to support Small Business Season is by checking in on the business’s social media pages, and taking pictures or videos and sharing them on social media when you visit or shop at small businesses. You can share small businesses’ posts on social media to help extend their reach, and talk about your favorite small businesses on social media.
We hope you will join all of us here at the Emporia Chamber and pledge to shop local and support Small Business Season this year. Shopping small can make a big difference.
If you are a small business person, contact Jeanine McKenna at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce to receive free, professionally produced marketing material targeted specifically for Small Business Season. Reach her at 620-342-1600 or email jmkenna@emporiakschamber.org or stop by the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. between 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Shopping small this holiday season is a big deal. Recent years have been hard on local businesses. With smaller operating reserves, rising costs and lower sales, they need you this year. And if you appreciate those small businesses, you already know where you need to spend your holiday dollars.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
