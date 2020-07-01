The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia First Friday Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. today and things will look a little more normal this month.
“Some artists will be set up on the sidewalk in front of businesses to allow for better social distancing,” according to Art Walk Organizer Kaila Mock. “Please keep touching of items to a minimum and use hand sanitizer often.”
Most downtown businesses will be open for shopping but have limits for how many shoppers can be in the store at one time. Please be respectful of store rules and guidelines.
Passports will be distributed by each participating venue and you must have your passport stamped at Vault Meats and Cheese, 509 Commercial St., along with seven other venues to be entered in the prize drawing.
The prize drawing will take place in the Mulready’s beer garden, as space allows.
Organizers are asking art walkers to wear a mask, and to stay home if you are feeling sick.
For a full list artists and map of Art Walk Venues, please visit emporiafirstfriday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.