Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Warrant - arrest, 600 West St., 8:18 a.m.
Investigative case, 600 Exchange St., 8:30 a.m.
Illegal burning, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 9:14 a.m.
Traffic hazard, W. 15th Ave. and Prairie St., 8:59 a.m.
Investigative case, 600 Exchange St., 10:07 a.m.
Animal at large, 1100 Chestnut St., 1:03 p.m.
Investigative case, 900 Merchant St., 1:46 p.m.
Simple battery, information redacted
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Domestic disturbance -battery, information redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:56 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 10:15 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Friday
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Sheriff
Thursday
Investigative case, 600 Exchange St., 10:07 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 2:53 p.m.
Animal welfare check, 1800 Road 110, Hartford, 6:40 p.m.
Friday
Motorist assist, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 6:59 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - late report, 700 Prairie St., 11:23 a.m.
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 3:03 p.m.
Friday
Criminal damage, 1200 Rural St., 2:31 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Hit and run, Road 220 and N. Hwy. 99, 9:44 a.m.
Courts
Pamela S. James, 125 S. Chestnut St., Criminal trespass, July 27
Golda L. Barb, 315 Kansas St., Olpe, Failure to yield while turning left, July 31
Freddy A. Hernandez, 106 Union St., Reckless driving, stop sign violation, July 31
Scott L. Denney, 202 E. 6th Ave., Possession of stolen property, July 31
Regina R. Cook, 1101 Mary St., Disorderly conduct, July 31
Jercoby Floyd, 7565 Chesteridge Cv., Southaven, Mississippi, Disorderly conduct, Aug. 1
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
