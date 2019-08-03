Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Warrant - arrest, 600 West St., 8:18 a.m.

Investigative case, 600 Exchange St., 8:30 a.m.

Illegal burning, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 9:14 a.m.

Traffic hazard, W. 15th Ave. and Prairie St., 8:59 a.m.

Investigative case, 600 Exchange St., 10:07 a.m.

Animal at large, 1100 Chestnut St., 1:03 p.m.

Investigative case, 900 Merchant St., 1:46 p.m.

Simple battery, information redacted

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Domestic disturbance -battery, information redacted

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:56 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 10:15 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Friday

Juvenile runaway, information redacted

Sheriff

Thursday

Investigative case, 600 Exchange St., 10:07 a.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 2:53 p.m.

Animal welfare check, 1800 Road 110, Hartford, 6:40 p.m.

Friday

Motorist assist, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 6:59 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Theft - late report, 700 Prairie St., 11:23 a.m.

Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 3:03 p.m.

Friday

Criminal damage, 1200 Rural St., 2:31 a.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Hit and run, Road 220 and N. Hwy. 99, 9:44 a.m.

Courts

Pamela S. James, 125 S. Chestnut St., Criminal trespass, July 27

Golda L. Barb, 315 Kansas St., Olpe, Failure to yield while turning left, July 31

Freddy A. Hernandez, 106 Union St., Reckless driving, stop sign violation, July 31

Scott L. Denney, 202 E. 6th Ave., Possession of stolen property, July 31

Regina R. Cook, 1101 Mary St., Disorderly conduct, July 31

Jercoby Floyd, 7565 Chesteridge Cv., Southaven, Mississippi, Disorderly conduct, Aug. 1

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.