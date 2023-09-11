A vehicle fire has been reported in Americus Monday afternoon. The call was dispatched just before 12:50 p.m.
According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are en route to the Casey's located at 404 Main St., Americus. A Kia Sorento is reportedly on fire in the parking lot, though so structures are threatened at this time.
We'll have more information on this as it is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.