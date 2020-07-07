Emporia’s downtown recently received a surprise addition when a new three-part mural was installed on the southeast corner of 6th and Commercial.
The mural, a panoramic view of the Flint Hills, is a project of Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills. According to Duane Henrikson, longtime ECFH committee member and photographer for the mural, the project was two years in development.
“While we were enthusiastic about producing a new mural for downtown, the steps to get there were many and the decisions not always easy,” he said.
There were initial questions about the medium to be used, the location for the mural, the method of installation and more. ECFH consulted with Emporia Main Street staff to determine how other cities have made use of murals and how historic preservation must be a factor.
After considerable research into different possibilities, it was decided that the mural would consist of a panoramic photograph enlarged and divided into three panels and printed on aluminum substrate. This combination of media makes it possible to replace the panels from time to time with new pictures.
The location chosen is the Pool building at the corner of 6th and Commercial with the willing agreement of owner Jon Pool. Coffelt Signs agreed to the challenge of installing the mural in the old brick window frames on the wall.
“It is our hope that the result will stimulate community interest in improving the side walls of other Emporia businesses,” Henrikson said.
The new mural is the latest in a long line of public projects initiated by Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, which is a volunteer organization. The mission of ECFH is to “promote the cultural and historical significance of the Flint Hills and the city of Emporia.” In support of this mission, past projects have included “Prairie Tales” and “Imprinting the West” at the Emporia Arts Center, Pianos on the Pavement, Secondhand Sounds, support to the Lyon County History Center for Flint Hills artifacts and support for the Flint Hills Map and Education Project.
ECFH continues to sponsor the Emporia Symphony Orchestra’s annual pops concert and children’s concert to provide funding for USD 253 elementary school visits to the National Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
Another project in the works is the development of a small “pocket prairie” in Eastside Community Park, featuring a rock wall as well as native grasses and wildflowers.
Members of the ECFH committee are Angie Blankley, Blythe Eddy, Duane Henrikson, Jim Hoy, Kelly Mayer, George and Gail Milton, Susan Rathke, Gretchen Russell, Al Slappy and Sarah Wyrick.
More information about Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills is available on their Facebook page.
(2) comments
How creative! Love this!
Looks like there's even room to expand ;)
