It’s been just about a week since the news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer.
I was 10 years old when Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the bench in 1993. I didn’t know much about her then, but I remember the significance of the event. As I got older, learned more about her, I held her in high regard.
I will continue to hold her memory in high regard.
Ginsburg was just the second woman to sit on the bench, which even then I thought was crazy.
She famously said she would not be satisfied until there were nine women sitting on the bench. To this day, there have just been three and not all at the same time.
Ginsburg had been nominated with bipartisan support — Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican, had recommended her to then-Attorney General Janet Reno who then gave her name to President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg would famously refuse to answer certain questions during her confirmation hearing, setting a precedent for later nominations. She served for 27 years.
Ginsburg was a champion for women’s rights, gender equality and fought against inequity. According to an article in The Atlantic, she “successfully advocated in court for, among others, a father who was denied Social Security survivors benefits after the death of his wife, because the law dictated that widows were eligible but widowers were not; a woman in the Air Force whose husband was denied a spousal allowance that military wives were automatically entitled to; and an unmarried man who was denied a tax deduction for the expense of hiring a caregiver for his elderly mother, since that deduction was reserved for women, divorced men, and men whose wife was incapacitated or deceased.”
She was, of course, not perfect. A quick search of her voting records on issues of criminal justice, the death penalty and more brings up mixed opinions on whether or not she was anti-this or that.
Ginsburg had a mixed record when it came to Native American rights. She called her 8-1 majority decision in Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation — which refused to allow the tribe to restore lands and revive its sovereignty — her biggest regret on the bench.
But, she evolved. Ginsburg voted to reaffirm Muscogee (Creek) Nation boundaries on the final day of her final term on the bench in July.
Ginsburg would become known as the “Notorious RBG” because of that legacy, and she embraced it.
It’s an incredibly diverse legacy of change that helped change what I can do as a married woman with children.
I thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the changes she helped bring to this country. I applaud her for her ability to change course, to evolve, to grow.
May the Notorious RBG’s memory always be a blessing — and a revolution.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
