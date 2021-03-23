The Chase County Commission voted to rescind Gov. Laura Kelly's mask mandate and begin a cautious reopening plan during a special meeting, Tuesday morning.
The move came after a discussion with Chase County Health Department Administrator Candra Good and County Health Official Carol Coirier.
"The Chase County Commissioners would like to thank all of the residents of Chase County for their commitment to the health and safety of their fellow Chase County neighbors, during this COVID-19 pandemic," Good said in a written release, Tuesday. "Effective March 23, 2021, the Commission voted to opt out of the governor’s mask mandate. Though masks are not mandated in the county, the commission strongly encourages all residents to continue to follow the recommendations of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and CDC including: wearing a mask while in public places (where adequate distancing cannot be maintained), social distance from others, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home when feeling ill."
Chase County currently only has two positive cases of COVID-19 — one at the nursing home and one at the detention center. Coirier praised the nursing home as well as USD 284 and the detention center for keeping a handle on things during the pandemic.
Coirier also said Good has done well on the health department side. So far, approximately 500 residents have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. The health department does not have numbers of residents who have been vaccinated outside of the county.
