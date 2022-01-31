The Emporia Arts Center announced Monday another schedule change for DRUMLINE Live.
Scheduled for Wednesday, the show has been moved to 7 p.m. Tuesday night, fearing inclement and dangerous weather will prevent performers from reaching Emporia.
“The Emporia Arts Council sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause. With the extreme weather conditions moving in late Tuesday early Wednesday and for the safety of our patrons and artists, the Board of Directors and I have made the decision to move the date to a day earlier,” EAC executive director Dawn Young said in a written release. "We are grateful to all of you for supporting Emporia Arts Council. The DRUMLINE performance is awe inspiring. We will see you there this Tuesday night.”
If you are a 2021-2022 EAC Member or Business Partner or have purchased tickets, you will use your current tickets for the rescheduled date on Tuesday night.
If you have questions, please contact Amy Gonzales, EAC Member Service Coordinator at her email, agonzales@emporiaksarts.org, or call her at 620-343-6473.
