After the year we’ve had, isn’t it about time we go out to eat again?
Well, now is the time. EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to not only enjoying the diverse dining scene in the area, but support these businesses that were among those hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Restaurants are often the heart and soul of a community, the places where friends and family gather and vital parts of our local business community. But when COVID hit last spring many were forced to the edge of staying open. Sadly, there were some great eateries in town that were forced to close their doors. The others had to make big changes overnight to their business if they wanted a fighting chance.
A year later, signs of life and normalcy are starting to reappear, especially with more relaxed gathering regulations in town. Of course, many restaurants are taking baby steps to fully reopening their dining rooms, but they still need our support. Rebounding from a year like they’ve had will take a long time.
For the second year, US Foods, Flint Hills Beverage, Ignite Emporia, Professional Printing, The Emporia Gazette, and 14 local eateries (listed below) are bringing EmporiYUM Restaurant Month back to town.
The concept is simple: pick up a “Passport” at The Emporia Gazette, 517 Merchant St., and take it with you when you dine at participating restaurants. Get your pages stamped and turn the pages back into the Gazette for your chance to win Dining Out for an Entire Year! The more stamps you get the more chances to win!
Participating restaurants are:
Amanda’s Bakery and Cafe (Melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls are just one of her homemade favorites.)
Bobby D’s BBQ (There’s a reason they have been voted best BBQ for 18 consecutive years.)
Bruff’s Bar & Grill (Cheese balls, chicken fried chicken, wings, wraps, burgers ... really, it’s all good!)
Chi Em Eats (You’ve never tasted Vietnamese food like this ... unless, of course, you’ve actually been to Vietnam.)
Do-B’s Burgers, Phillys and Poboys (Home of the Carolina Burger Reaper Challenge. We dare you!)
1801 at The Emporia Country Club (Chef Shane, and his signature dishes, are back!)
Gambino’s Pizza (From the Chicken Teriyaki to the Polynesian, there’s a pizza pie to fit any taste!)
Golden Wok (In the mood for Chinese food? They definitely have you covered!)
Gourmet to Go Catering (You can’t find an easier way to enjoy the most delicious homemade bierocks, chicken salad croissants, soups, salads and more!)
Grand Central Hotel (In the heart of the Flint Hills, where else would you want to enjoy a steak?)
Harry & Lloyd’s (Now with a new location in east Emporia, it’s easier than ever to enjoy the homemade deliciousness of this fun, little eatery.)
Ichiban (Voted Best Sushi in town last year!)
Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill (Burritos ... how YOU like them!)
Planet Sub (Wonder what a Tijuana Taxi is? You’ll have to go and try one!)
Now you’re hungry, aren’t you?
So, get your passport — and your appetite — ready to go. EmporiYUM is happening now! Check out emporiyumks.com for more information.
Ashley Walker
Editor
