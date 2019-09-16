One person was airlifted to St. Francis in Topeka following a bicycle versus vehicle accident Monday morning in east Emporia.
Around 9:35 a.m., dispatch indicated an injury accident involving a pedestrian on a bicycle and a vehicle had occurred at the intersection of 12th Avenue and East Street. The bicyclist was unconscious on the ground with a head wound.
Gazette Reporter Adam Blake on the scene said the bicyclist was transported from the scene to Newman Regional Health with possible neck and back injuries. Scanner traffic indicated the victim would then be airlifted via LifeSave to St. Francis.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available at www.emporiagazette.com.
there was another bike accident today that was involving a female there was a bike accident involving a male that happened yesterday as well to clarify
