Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center, will host an Artist’s Opening Reception for “Aggregation” an exhibition by Derek Wilkinson from 4 - 6 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
The exhibition will be on display from Jan. 2 - Feb. 1.
Derek Wilkinson’s figurative paintings and drawings have been included in numerous exhibitions across the United States. Derek grew up in the Pacific Northwest and received a BFA in painting from Washington State University, in Pullman, Washington. After graduating, he lived in Bend, Oregon briefly before heading off to Tempe, Arizona to pursue an MFA in painting and drawing at Arizona State University. Wilkinson currently resides in Emporia with his wife and daughter, and has taught painting and drawing at Emporia State University since 2009.
“These paintings depict groups of people assembled in formal arrangements by an unseen authoritative element,” Wilkinson said. “Personal expression is suppressed due to the rigid structure of the compositions, yet the differences of the individuals emerge upon close inspection.”
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.
