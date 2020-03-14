Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. today at the church fellowship hall.
Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A free-will donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Dinner and dance
VFW Post No. 1980 will host a fundraising dinner and dance starting 5 p.m. today at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Dinner is Mountain Oysters or catfish fillets with two sides from 5 - 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
At 7:30 p.m. enjoy the South Fork Band. Admission is $5 per person. Bring your dancing shoes. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Come out and support your local veterans.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month. The soup kitchen serves from 4 - 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 - 6 p.m.
Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner
The St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Strong City will celebrate its annual Corn Beef and Cabbage dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. The donations will help fund kitchen equipment in the new hall.
Tips for Tips
Lyon County Crimestoppers is hosting “Tips for Tips” night at Bobby D’s Merchant Street BBQ, 607 Merchant St., from 5:30 - 8 p.m. March 26. Tips made to Crimestoppers volunteers will help the organization pay for tips on crime.
Madison Concert and
Lecture to feature Schankies
The Madison Concert and Lecture will present Chris and Randall Schankie sharing their photos and stories of their trip to Namibia, Africa. Join them at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Madison United Methodist Church. All are welcome.
The United Methodist women prepare a home-cooked meal. Dinner is served at 6:15 p.m. Call 620-437-7709 for dinner reservations.
Taco Feed
The 8th Annual Pan Fried Taco Feed supporting the John “Doc” Baxter Athletic Training Student Scholarship and professional developing of the ESU Athletic Training Club is 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. March 25 at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant St.
Tacos are $20/dozen or $2 each. Call 341-5499 by March 24 to preorder. Please pick-up preorders by 6:30 p.m.
Verdigris Valley Foundation breakfast
The Verdigris Valley Foundation will be serving a biscuit and gravy breakfast on from 7 - 10 a.m. March 21 at the Madison Sauder Center. Proceeds from this event support the operation of the Center and projects for the community.
Call 343-6765 on event day to place your order. Takeout only.
