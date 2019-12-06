Lyon County Commissioners rejected a project bid for a hot water system replacement at the county jail during a brief action session Thursday morning.
Offered by SGI of Liberty, Missouri, the proposed bid came in at a higher rate than engineers anticipated, forcing a unanimous “no” vote. The meeting marked the second time commissioners were forced to reject a bid on the project due to cost.
“It’s frustrating, being that this is the second time we’ve had to put it out for bid,” Commissioner Dan Slater said. “The first time, we only got one bid from a single company, and a lot of the local merchants were interested but didn’t bid on it. The first bid was too high, so we put it out for bid again … The same company was the only one to bid on it again this time, but the price was even higher than it was the first time.”
Commissioners instead gave direction for Lyon County Maintenance Supervisor Mark McKenna and jail facilities staff to move forward with the installation on their own. The project will be advised by BG Consultants, Inc. and currently does not have a set timeframe for completion or final cost.
“The problem is that [Mark’s] staff is really, really busy keeping all the different county facilities up and running,” Slater said. “We don’t want to overtax him, but he seems to think that him and BG can put a program together to do the replacement and do it for less money. The advantage, I guess, is that having his people put it in will let them know how to better manage it in the future … We should save some money, but the deal is really about trying to get a better job done for the county.”
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a quote for the upfitting of six Lyon County Sheriff’s Office fleet trucks. Overseen by Wichita-based TCS Upfitting, Inc., the total cost of the modifications will run just more than $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.