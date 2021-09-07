WICHITA -- The Emporia High boys soccer team dropped a Labor Day matchup with Great Bend 3-2 Monday on the opening day of the Titan Classic at Wichita South.
The Spartans are now 1-1 on the season after defeating St. Marys Academy 6-1 on Aug. 27.
The loss sets up a showdown with Salina Central at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Mustangs were blanked by Derby 7-0 on Monday.
