ALLEN -- Equipped with a new head coach, Northern Heights will look to rebound from a dreadful 2020 season.
Todd Callahan was hired July 27, just weeks before practice was scheduled to begin. Based in Abilene where he has been an assistant coach for years, Northern Heights will be his first head coaching gig.
However, taking this job wasn’t the plan.
“My boys decided not to play football in high school so actually this was going to be my last year,” Callahan said. “I was going to ride off into the sunset.”
But a coworker at his day job told Callahan about the Northern Heights opening and, as a joke, he told his coworker to have the district call him. He was shocked when it actually did.
“There was a need and I have the ability, I think, to do what needs to be done, to make sure the kids are learning some football, make sure that the kids are able to have a season,” he said.
Callahan takes over a squad that went 1-8 last year and was shut out in seven of those games. The fact that he came onboard incredibly late doesn’t make the job any easier.
But that also doesn’t seem to bother Callahan at all.
“A lot of people I know in the coaching profession think I’m crazy, but it’s been great,” he said. “It really has been an enjoyable experience. Sometimes life, you just got to run with what you got. Like I said, the situation isn’t ideal, but it is what it is and we’re going to run with it.”
Ever since Callahan was hired, it’s been a mad dash to learn all his players’ names, their skills and their knowledge and then come up with a system of offense and defense that best suits them.
In Callahan’s analysis, the process has gone smoothly so far. While change is never easy — and Callahan acknowledged that there has been quite a bit of that — he said that his players are responding well and that the administration has been very supportive.
As he has built relationships with the team, Callahan has discovered that his players have a whole lot of grit.
“To be honest with you, there’s very few teams I’ve ever coached that are harder workers,’ he said. “The work ethic on the team is incredible. Attitudes have been very positive.”
The primary focus of practice thus far has been installing the new offense and defense, as well as bolstering special teams, on which Callahan puts a high priority. He knows that everything won’t be ready by game one and maybe not even the next couple of games after that, but he said that there will be enough for his team to be successful.
As to what those systems might look like, Callahan said he’s playing that close to the vest.
The seniors on the team have impressed Callahan so far, a group which includes the likes of Wayde Burton, Aaron Ross and Hank Phillips.
“Our senior class is really starting to step up into a leadership role,” he said. “You know, what seniors are supposed to do.”
Despite his enthusiasm as a coach and the determination of his players, Callahan knows that he faces an uphill battle. Step one will be letting go of what happened last year.
“My philosophy is, the past is the past,” he said. “That’s why the rearview mirror is the smallest part of the windshield. If you spend time staring in the rearview mirror, you’re going to wreck.”
Northern Heights is going to focus on baby steps for now. Of course, an undefeated state championship run would be fantastic, but Callahan is realistic about what needs to happen this season.
“Our goals are just to get better every day,” he said. “Take one day at a time. The past is the past. All we can worry about is today. We’re simplifying a lot of things. Not because they can’t handle it, but I just don’t want them thinking as much. I want them flying and playing.”
