James “Jim” Edward Shaw, of Emporia, entered into rest Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sunflower Care Homes. He was 81.
Jim was born July 26, 1939 in Emporia, Kansas to Everett Edward and Marjorie Emma (Cummings) Shaw. He married Martha Elizabeth Walker on July 10, 1963 and to this union were born two sons. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Jim enjoyed fishing and camping in his younger years. He loved tinkering around in his garage. He enjoyed living out in the country and caring for all the critters. He was a “jokester” with a heck of a big personality and will be greatly missed.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marjorie Shaw and his wife, Martha Shaw. He is survived by his sons, Troy (Julie) Shaw of Emporia KS and Rodney (Sara) Shaw of Wichita KS; brother, John (Alberta) Shaw of Fort Scott, KS; grandchildren, Katelin Calhoun of Excelsior Springs MO, Audree Shaw of Olpe KS, Erik Shaw of Wichita KS, Lucas Shaw of Wichita KS and Adam Shaw of Emporia KS; great grandchild, Berkeley Calhoun; and long time friend and “adopted daughter”, Paula (Dave) Schmitendorf and their children, Brady and Brice.
There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be
made at www.charterfunerls.com
