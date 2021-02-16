Frank Delano Meinholdt of Emporia died Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Newman Regional Health Center in Emporia. He was 87.
He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego which has the arrangements.
