Emporia City commissioners awarded a bid for sidewalk improvements to Emporia Construction and Remodeling during a brief action session Wednesday night in the Municipal Courtroom.
The $82,708 award is slightly lower than what Emporia Construction had put in for the project, which initially consisted of installing sidewalks and ADA curb ramps at 12th Avenue from Lakeview to Peyton streets; US Hwy. 50 from Industrial Road to Anderson Street; and at the intersections of 24th Avenue and Westridge Drive as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Safe Routes to Healthy Foods grant.
City Engineer Jim Ubert said the city had been awarded $100,000 toward the project and Emporia Construction’s bid of $85,798 would push the budget over that threshold. So, the project will be scaled back slightly.
“The portions of the project that are pulled out, we’ll push them out into phase two as money comes available,” Ubert said.
Ubert said the 24th Avenue and Westridge Drive sidewalk and ramps will be installed at a later date. Instead, a crosswalk and flashing beacons will be installed to aid pedestrians in the interim. He said the city was also opted out of the “add alternate” which would be just west of Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply on Anderson Street.
“Blue Cross Blue Shield has awarded us $100,000 of grant money for this project and we’re staying within that allotted amount,” Ubert said.
Commissioners adjourned the meeting until 9:30 a.m. March 25, at which time they will receive an update on the Riverside RHID. The meeting will take place in the Municipal Courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.