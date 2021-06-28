The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter held its annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Sunday night.
The event raised money for community and shelter animals to get spayed or neutered, along with raising money for other medical needs animals may have. Spaying and neutering is an important means of managing the stray animal population.
This was the second year that FEAS has hosted the event, although it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
“We had our first one, it was a sit-down dinner at the Anderson Building, and then COVID happened so we couldn’t have it last year,” said Deb Ghere, FEAS treasurer. “This year there were no spots open for the Anderson Building so we decided to try a drive-thru, but yes, we do want to continue to do it.”
This year, the dinner took on a drive-thru format, which helped people get their food easily.
“[The set up was] trial and error, especially since we have never done a drive-thru before,” Ghere said. “It hasn’t been bad. It’s been really well received.”
The turnout for the event was great: so many community members came through that FEAS ran out of spaghetti by 5:30 p.m.
“It’s been awesome, we have been really busy,” Ghere said. “We ran out of spaghetti already, we had to buy more, so yeah, it’s going really good.”
To learn more about FEAS, find it on on Facebook at facebook.com/EASFriends.
