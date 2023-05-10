Wayne Freeman Payton, of Abilene, entered into rest Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Abilene Place. He was 99.
Wayne was born November 13, 1923 in Burns, KS to Fredrick Hugh and Alta (Sidner) Payton. He graduated from Cedar Point High School in 1941. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in the European Theater from 1943-1945. He was united in marriage to Helen Marie Danford on February 19, 1949, at the courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, KS. To this union were born 3 children, Marshall “DeWayne” (wife Joette) Payton of Abilene, Marcia (husband Wayne) Wischropp of Lyndon, and Marla (husband Dennis) Spohr of Arizona.
Wayne and Helen were longtime residents of Burdick, KS from 1956 to 1972. They made Florence their home until they retired and then made their home in Emporia, KS. Wayne resided at Abilene Place, Abilene since 2016.
Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Payton; his parents, Fred and Alta Payton; his brother and five sisters. He is survived by his three children and six grandchildren, Nicole Spohr, Craig (Trudy) Wischropp, Jennifer (Andy) Payton Elliott, Wesley (Nancy) Spohr, Carrie (Brian) Wischropp Lin, Delynn (Matt) Payton Farson, and 13 great grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law, Eddie (Doris) Danford of Saffordville.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Strong City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Honor Flight or Dickinson County Hospice in care of the funeral home.
