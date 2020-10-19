Veterans Roundtable
Command Sergeant Major Steven Harmon of the Kansas Army National Guard will present the program, “Assignment to Kosovo” during the Emporia State University Veterans Roundtable will be held 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Webb Lecture Hall at ESU’s Memorial Union.
SSG U.S. Army (Ret.) Leon D. Bryson will give the introduction.
Admission to the roundtable meeting is free and the public is invited to attend. For information, call John Sanderson at 620-342-0874.
COVID-19 prevention procedures will be practiced. Free parking is available in the parking lots on the east side of Market Street across from the east entrance to the Memorial Union. Roundtable committee members will be stationed at that entrance to guide you to the stairs and elevator leading to Webb Hall, which is on the second floor of the Union.
Central Care Cancer Center donation drive
GenEmporia is holding a donation drive to benefit the Central Care Cancer Center now through Oct. 26.
Drop off items such as individually packaged snacks, drinks or candy, gas cards, chapstick, lotion, word search or puzzle books to the Central Care Cancer Center, 1401 W. 12th Ave.
Church basement sale
The First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., will hold a church basement sale from 3 - 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. - noon Oct. 24 at the church.
Enter through the west door. An elevator is also available.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Neosho Rapids Park Improvements committee is holding a disc golf fundraiser Nov. 1 at the Neosho Rapids Disc Golf Course. 18 holes. Check-in starts at noon at shotgun is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $40.
Register at discgolfscene.com. Fundraiser benefits Neosho Rapids Park Improvements.
Drive-thru BBQ
The Neosho Rapids PTO will hold a drive-thru BBQ from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Neosho Rapids Elementary School. The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans and dessert.
Pull up, order and they will do the rest. Free-will donations will support the Neosho Rapids PTO.
Registration open for Emporia Freedom Fest
Registration is open for Emporia Freedom Fest, a series of outdoor events for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors, exercise, and honor all veterans and their families. Events include a Run/Walk 5K, 16- or 40-mile ride, and the Dynamic Disc Freedom Fest Open. Virtual and on-site options.
Proceeds from registration benefit local veterans initiatives.
Register at www.emporiafreefest.org.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
Fundraiser for Breanna McBride
Harry & Lloyds, 608 Main St., will hold a fundraiser for Breanna McBride, a local girl who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, at 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
Food, full bar and a patio. Local games will be shown.
Trade and craft show
The Flinthills Mall’s Annual Fall Craft & Trade Show is set for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the mall.
Shop for that special gift from unique, quality craft vendors just in time for the holidays. Free to attend/
Vendors still being accepted. Download the vendor form at https://www.flinthillsmall.com/events and contact 620-342-4631 or fhmevents@gmail.com for more information.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
