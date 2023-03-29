The Emporia Police Department released a statement on an incident that occurred Wednesday morning at Emporia High School, citing reports of a student with a handgun.
Police Captain Scott Stormont said a BB gun was recovered during investigation.
As previously reported by The Gazette, USD 253 placed EHS, the middle school, Transitions and Village Elementary in lockdowns around 9 a.m. Wednesday in response to a "potential safety situation at Emporia High School."
A suspect has been taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Intake Center.
According to Stormont, "Officers from the Emporia Police Department and Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 3302 West 18th Ave, the Emporia High School, for a report of a student carrying a handgun."
According to Stormont, the student was being chased by a high school resource officer. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they began to search nearby businesses and vehicles.
"The schools were locked down as were several businesses in the area," he said. "The suspect was located and arrested as he was leaving the area in a vehicle. A victim of Aggravated assault was located nearby."
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to EPD at 620-343-4200.
