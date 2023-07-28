The Emporia Gazette
The City of Emporia has closed a busy street Friday due to a water leak.
According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the W. Ninth Avenue and West Street intersection will be closed all day Friday as crews address the issue.
(1) comment
Water main break is likely due to the heat and dry soil. Despite decades of warnings from scientists, many politicians (mostly Republican) have refused to believe that greenhouse gases are overheating the planet.
