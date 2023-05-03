Preliminary design work on a proposed $10 million fire station build and renovation project in Emporia was given the greenlight Wednesday, when Emporia City Commissioners approved a design contract between the city and Lenexa-based firm Archimages for architectural services.
Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck said Archimages was one of three firms that submitted requests for qualification for the project, which will move Fire Station No. 1 from the southeast side of the Civic Auditorium into a newly constructed building — possibly in the 500 block of Market Street.
"This is very exciting that we're finally getting to this point," Beck said. "This has been a vision and a dream for the department for a very long time, and as time goes on, the need just increases."
Beck said Archimages has more than 35 years of experience in fire station design, and brings extensive knowledge to the table. Project manager Kile Morrison has also reached out to the Emporia Fire Department several times over the last five years in order to assess the needs of the city — as long as the need for a new fire station has been listed on the city's capital improvement plan.
The Emporia Fire Department began discussing needs for an expansion for its fire stations in 2017, when former Fire Chief Jack Taylor told commissioners that the department was having to find creative solutions to house its equipment and vehicles as they outgrew the stations.
Taylor cited a variety of issues at the time, including being unable to store certain vehicles in either fire station and being unable to launch some vehicles efficiently.
Beck said that was a continuing issue, with some vehicles required to be parked outside due to lack of adequate space. Equipment has also gotten larger over the years, he said.
Archimages' proposal includes three phases, such as the building of the new Fire Station No. 1, remodeling and expansion of Fire Station No. 2 and employing services to repurpose the current Fire Station No. 1 space for future city use. Beck told commissioners the project also includes conversations with the Lyon County District 4 fire department.
Beck said, along with the growing size of equipment, some of the big priorities for the design process is taking into consideration the mental and physical health of fire personnel.
"We really need a better footprint," he said. "The building we're in now has served us well, but it was not created to be a fire station for as many years as we've used it."
The overall square-footage of the new building is not yet known. Beck said he's leaving Archimages to be the experts in that regard, while keeping within the $10 million budget.
"We're going to leave that up to the architects to be the expert and tell us that, 'you have this need for space. this is what you can get in that footprint.'"
Beck also did not have a projected timeline for the project to get off the ground. He said this will be a construction manager at-risk project, so an individual will need to be hired to fill that role.
City manager Trey Cocking said the project would not result in a bond referendum or election, since it falls within the city's existing bond and interest levy.
