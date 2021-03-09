A friend has been under the weather recently, and my heart just went out to him because all of his family is at the other end of the two continents, in Paraguay.
Despite being knee-deep in King Cakes (see below), I knew I wanted to make sure this friend was getting good food … comfort food … Paraguayan comfort food.
You’d be surprised at the recipes out there, and how easy they are. Although access to things like cassava flour or saffron is a challenge, as long as you have some cornmeal, cheese, eggs, flour and beef or chicken, it can be done.
As it turns out, my go-to comfort meal — chicken and dumplings — has a Paraguayan counterpart called Bori-Bori.
Now, if you search for this, be sure to do “bori-bori” and not just “bori,” because that is an Indian dish of no relation. Bori-bori is the Spanish language version of this indigenous dish of the Tupi-Guarani, which is “vori-vori” in that language. According to Wikipedia (yes, my research professors are groaning at this moment), Paraguayan Guaraní remains the strongest, unadulterated original American language on both continents and is spoken as the majority language of the country, followed by Spanish. Take that, colonialism!
In Guarani, one thing is good — “bori” — and two things are really good, hence “bori-bori.” And that’s what this chicken and dumplings-style soup is: very good.
What makes bori-bori unique for me are the dumplings: cornmeal and parmesan cheese.
I took a one-pound chicken breast, seasoned it all over with pepper and salt, then seared this into some rendered pork fat. The recipe can also be made with beef. Once the chicken was white all over, I added the stock (2 quarts) and let that poach over low heat for a half-hour.
I was so surprised to see just how large the dumplings ended up being. Although I rolled them into balls of about one inch, they tripled by the time the soup was done. So, be careful about making your dumplings too big at the start, else they’ll swell up and not be done in the center.
You simply must make this at home. Let’s get cooking!
V V V
This recipe is from “The New Book of Soups” by The Culinary Institute of America and serves six to eight. Read it through to see the best order for prepping the ingredients.
Normally I would start with chopping the vegetables and save the dumpling dough for later. However, this dough needs time to come together and it needs to chill. The meat cooked a good long time in the broth before the vegetables are added, so you can save the sous-chef bit for that period.
If you have saffron on hand (it’s quite pricey, but super-fun), just a few threads will give the soup a rich golden color.
Bori-Bori
Parmesan Dumplings:
1/3 cup white or yellow cornmeal
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 Tablespoons minced scallions, white portion only
1 Tablespoon canola oil
For the soup:
2 Tablespoons canola oil or bacon fat
1 pound of chicken breast or boneless beef shank
Salt as needed
Freshly ground black pepper as needed
8 cups chicken broth, plus as needed
1-1/2 cups minced onion
3/4 cup small-dice carrot
3/4 cup small-dice celery
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 bay leaf
1 whole clove
2 or 3 crushed saffron threads (optional)
3 Tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Make the dumplings: Combine the cornmeal, Parmesan, flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, egg, scallions and oil in a mixing bowl. Cover the batter and let it rest at least 45 minutes and up to 3 hours before shaping and cooking the dumplings.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil (I rendered some bacon) in a soup pot over medium-high heat. Wash and pat dry the chicken. Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper and add it to the hot oil. Sear the on all sides, turning as necessary, until barely browned, about 5 minutes.
Add the chicken broth and simmer over low heat about 35 minutes. Remove the chicken to a plate and let cool. The recipe states to strain the broth through a fine sieve and reserve, however my broth looked okay to me, so I just left it alone.
Add the remaining oil to a sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat (If you strained the broth in the step above into a different vessel, just use the soup pot to do this step).
Add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic and sauté, stirring frequently, until the onion is tender and translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. The vegetables really should be small-small diced to extract all the flavor into the broth and to ensure they are tender enough at the end. Ideally, they are going to melt away into the soup.
Combine the broth and vegetables in the soup pot along with additional chicken broth, if needed, to make 8 cups. Bring the broth to a simmer and add the bay leaf, clove and saffron threads, if using. No choice on the clove: do it.
Chop the cooled chicken and add that to the pot. Simmer until the vegetables are tender and the broth is flavorful, 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and clove and discard.
Dumpling time! To form the dumplings, pinch off small pieces of dough (about 1 teaspoon) and roll them into balls. My dough was still a bit dry, so I added a tablespoon of broth, mixed again and the consistency was much better. These dumplings are fragile, so be gentle.
Add the dumplings to the soup and simmer until cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes.
Stir in the parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately in warmed soup bowls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
LAGNIAPPE
King
Cake-O-Rama
A huge thanks to all of you who participating in the King Cakes for KCSL fundraiser in early February.
In 14 days, Marion Jones and Jule Kirk baked and packaged more than 40 baby cakes, I baked 42 large cakes and then Bev with her staff members Jessie Owen and Ginny Samples along with Marion did all of the deliveries — even in the freezing cold, ice and snow.
Other Community Leadership and Development Council members helped with the costs so that 100% of the donations went straight to Emporia KCSL.
The final tally?
“We raised $1,850,” Beverly Long said. She is Emporia’s program director for the Kansas Children’s Service League’s Healthy Families program. Learn more at kcsl.org.
“We had several generous folks in the community that gave above and beyond the price of the cake(s) and we made several new friends in the community through this event. We thank everyone that purchased and enjoyed the fun in our fundraiser.”
Who knows … Bunny Cakes for Easter? Don’t tempt me.
