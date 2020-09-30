The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees reviewed the latest finances related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Holly French told the board that the hospital was recently notified that guidelines regarding some funds received as part of the Paycheck Protection Program had changed. Newman Regional Health had been prepared to payback "just short" of $3 million to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — roughly 55% of funds received. The decision to require payback of those funds was reversed in August.
"They have reversed that decision and told us we do not have to payback that cost," French said. "It's an significant impact on our monthly operations and our yearly operations, obviously."
French said overall utilization of the hospital had exceeded budget for the month of August, both for commercial and self-pay classes. The total Medicare revenue for the hospital was just under 49% for the month and just under 48% for the year so far.
There were also some improvements in bad debt and charity care, she said, with both coming under budget.
The year-to-date 340B contract pharmacy budget was coming in just over $1 million higher than 2019, thanks to addition of Newman Regional Health Medical Partners as a Rural Health Clinic.
She said she is still working through CARES Act funding, as more guidance on how the hospital shows use of some of that funding.
"It significantly changed our understanding of how to calculate those funds," French said. "There's a lot more to be understood on those CARES Act funds."
COVID numbers
CEO Bob Wright said, as of this week, the hospital had admitted 85 total COVID patients since March. There were two patients admitted this week and one discharged.
"In the last week, we've seen a significant increase in the ER," he said, noting that there may be some anxiety in younger populations about feeling COVID-like symptoms.
There have also been higher volumes in the respiratory clinic during the week.
"As a result of that we have had some difficulty in staffing," he said.
The board was told that, coming into flu season, patients who are severe enough for admittance will know whether or not they have influenza, COVID or another respiratory disease before they leave the ER.
Overall, French said the hospital is moving forward conservatively with the 2021 budget, knowing that patient volumes have not returned to pre-COVID levels.
"We are continuing to watch those volumes," she said, adding that it was important to look at the differences between outpatient visits and inpatient stays and procedures.
"It's sometimes misleading when we just look at outpatient volumes because ... when you start looking at net revenue, it's a completely different type of service," she said.
