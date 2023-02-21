Travelers heading west of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike may experience some delays outside of Emporia.
According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the northbound right lane is closed at mile marker 123, about five miles west of Emporia, for bridge repairs.
Drivers are advised to stay alert and watch for work crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.