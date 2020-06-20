Emporia Presbyterian Manor received good news after a second wave of testing conducted June 12 cleared all residents and all remaining employees with negative COVID-19 tests.
Two employees at the facility had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past two weeks.
“Our team has worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our residents healthy and safe,” said Susan Siepelmeier, executive director, in a written release. “Our residents are always at the heart of everything we do. I am so proud of this team’s hard work every day, and especially over the past three months.”
Lyon County Public Health officials are not recommending further testing at the community at this time due to the results.
The two employees who previously tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health department. Per CDC guidelines, team members may return to work once they have been symptom-free for 72 hours without the aid of a fever reducer and demonstrated improvement in respiratory symptoms.
Additionally, at least 10 days must have passed since symptoms first appeared. Upon their return to work, Presbyterian Manor stated it would continue to follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
"Presbyterian Manor implemented a strict no visitor policy at the community and discontinued group activities and communal dining for the entire campus per guidelines released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC on March 13," they said. "All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. The community regularly reinforces with all staff that an employee should not report to work if he or she is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well."
For more information about Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s response, go to Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s website, Presbyterianmanors.org/Media- room.
