Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Wednesday

Animal problem, E. South Ave. and Penny Lane, 10:26 a.m.

Injury accident, W. 7th Ave. and Sherman St., 10:54 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 12:36 p.m.

Trespass notice served, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 1:59 p.m.

Communications offense, E. 9th Ave. and Commercial St., 3:31 p.m.

Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 5:09 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 2100 W. 6th Ave., 6:18 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, E. 6th Ave. and Dorset Dr., 7:05 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:48 p.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 11:31 a.m.

Non-injury accident, Reported by phone, Emporia, 6:38 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1900 Road 90, Hartford, 6:57 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Wednesday

Burglary - Late report, 10 S. Rural St., 11:25 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

