Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Animal problem, E. South Ave. and Penny Lane, 10:26 a.m.
Injury accident, W. 7th Ave. and Sherman St., 10:54 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 12:36 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 1:59 p.m.
Communications offense, E. 9th Ave. and Commercial St., 3:31 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 5:09 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 W. 6th Ave., 6:18 p.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, E. 6th Ave. and Dorset Dr., 7:05 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:48 p.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 11:31 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Reported by phone, Emporia, 6:38 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1900 Road 90, Hartford, 6:57 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Burglary - Late report, 10 S. Rural St., 11:25 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
