Jeane passed away November 16, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born June 11, 1928, at the family home in Greenwood County Kansas, to James and Mildred Sherman.
She Married Otto J. Mautz on September 4, 1945. Together, they farmed in the Hartford area. Otto passed away December 11, 2000.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James A. and Robert H. Sherman; and sister, Hazel Booth.
She is survived by a sister, Wanda Lynn of Salina; son, James C. (Rhonda) Mautz of Hartford; daughter, Barbara (Mike) Hogan of Stanwood, WA.; grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa) Mautz, Gina (Dave) Pope of Hartford, Andrew and Isaac Mautz of Wichita, Courtney Judd of Olpe, Matthew (Alexis) Gilligan of Hartford, Angela Hawkins, Christopher Hogan, and Jaime Hogan of Kirkland, WA.; thirteen great grandchildren, 2 great/great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
During her earlier years she was active in many community organizations and was an avid bowler. She was a longtime member of The Hartford Christian Church.
Jeane will always be remembered and missed greatly by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow in Hartford Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral
Home, PO box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
