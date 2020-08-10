Emporia Public Library has announced the launch of an oral history project to collect local stories about the pandemic.
"Unprecedented Times: COVID-19 Stories from Lyon County" is an oral history project that will record the stories of community members in Lyon County during the pandemic. The library intends for the project to both start a dialogue in the community and to preserve stories for future generations.
“Everyone has been affected by the pandemic, but we recognize that not everyone has been affected in the same way,” said Molly Chenault, Public Services Librarian and project director. “It is important to preserve the stories of how people experienced the effects of COVID-19 in Lyon County.”
The project has been made possible with a Humanities Kansas "Quick Grant." Developed in response to COVID-19, Quick Grants support projects that use innovative ways to engage the public with the humanities and provide alternatives to in-person gatherings. The library received $500 for the project.
“Humanities Kansas supports oral history projects because they provide us with an informative record of events from the perspective of the people who experienced them,” said Julie Mulvihill, Executive Director of Humanities Kansas. “Preserving the stories of the people of Kansas during this historic pandemic is important work that we are proud to support.”
The library will collect interviews through Oct. 15. Anyone with a story they are willing to share, should contact Chenault at 340-6451 or email chenaultm@emporialibrary.org to set up a time for an interview. Interviews will last approximately 60 minutes and will take place over Zoom.
The recordings will be made available to the public on a web archive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.