Eastern Kansas Sports released its inaugural list of 8-man football honors over the weekend, with several area athletes featured on both Division I and II all-league squads.
Student-athletes were nominated by their own programs, then selected to teams by participating coaches in their classification. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, coaches were able to select if their player’s season stats were affected due to quarantines or missed games.
All student-athletes selected as “1st Team” in their respective classification are eligible to be selected as “All-East” honorees, which will be announced later this week.
8-Man Division I
First Team:
Offense: RB Hunter Engle (Madison); OL Isaac Miser (Madison); TE Drew Stutesman (Madison)
Defense: DL Chase Harrison (Madison); LB Mitch Budke (Chase County); DB Trint Rogers (Chase County); DB Braden Rayburn (Madison)
Special Teams: KR/PR Ryan Wolgram (Madison)
Second Team:
Offense: OL Corey Owen (Chase County); TE Owen Eidman (Chase County); WR Blaise Holloway (Chase County)
Defense: DL Hunter Engle (Madison); DB Blaise Holloway (Chase County); DB Ryan Wolgram (Madison)
Special Teams: K Chase Harrison (Madison)
8-Man Division II
First Team:
Offense: QB Devan McEwen (Lebo); RB Kyle Reese (Lebo); OL Caleb Fehr (Lebo); TE Jerome Ferguson (Lebo)
Defense: LB Kyle Reese (Lebo)
Special Teams: K Kyle Reese (Lebo)
Second Team:
Offense: RB Shayden Sull (Hartford); OL Austin Bailey (Lebo)
Defense: DL Austin Bailey (Lebo); DL Andy Andrews (Hartford); DB Devan McEwen (Lebo); DB Shayden Sull (Hartford)
