Recently myself, wife, and 91-year-old father-in-law received our Covid shots.
After seeing and hearing reports of long lines and waiting times nationally we wondered how it would go.
It couldn’t have been a more organized and smooth operation. The Health Care Workers and Army National Guard Members could not have been more friendly, caring and efficient. Thanks to them a bright light in an otherwise pretty dark year.
Sincerely,
Steve Miller
