The Emporia community will celebrate Pride with a full weekend of events Friday and Saturday.
The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, with Pride Live, a music festival hosted by Emporia High School’s GSA and Emporia First Friday, at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Drag Brunch hosted by EHS GSA and the Union Street Social, with a smaller, more intimate drag performance, according to Orion Turner, the Pride event coordinator. The brunch will be held at the restaurant, located at 225 E. Sixth Ave.
The Emporia Pride parade and drag show caps off the evening, sponsored by EHS GSA and Emporia Community Action. Line-up for the parade begins at 6 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street, with the parade set to begin at 7 p.m.
From there, the drag show will take place at the Emporia Granada Theatre around 8 p.m. Emporia’s own Q will host the event. She was featured on Widow Von Du’s Drag Survivor.
“It’s been a surreal, stressful process but it’s fun and takes grit,” Turner said of planning the events.
Turner began the planning for this weekend’s events almost a year ago with finding local businesses to partner with, booking the drag queens, and filing all the needed paperwork and contracts for these events.
One of the many groups the event planners are in partnership with is the brand new Pride Choir of Emporia, directed by Joshua Donaldson. This choir formed around three weeks ago and uses music as a form of activism and social justice.
“We’re using the power of song to create change and build resilience,” Donaldson said.
The choir will be opening Emporia Pride Live with five songs and this will also be its debut performance.
Emporia Community Action member Alexis Lowder said the events would not be possible without the support of Visit Emporia, Street Cats Club, 4th Avenue, LLC, Emporia Community Action and EHS GSA.
“One thing I will say is that the Visit Emporia Grant has helped pay for some of the material costs,” Lowder said.
All are encouraged to come and participate. For more information go to https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/emporiapride.
