Emporia and Madison will both be receiving sizable grants from KDOT for improvements to US-50 and K-58, Governor Kelly announced Wednesday.
Emporia will be receiving $400,000 for surface preservation on US-50, while Madison will receive $1,500,000 for geometric improvements for K-58.
According to a press release, “Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.”
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP) is administering the funds.
“By making this investment, we're improving the safety and accessibility of Kansas roadways that are local centers of community life,” Kelly said. “Through these grants, we’re delivering economic opportunities throughout rural and urban Kansas.”
According to the release, surface preservation “extends the life of the driving surface,” while geometric improvement “addresses safety or capacity by improving roadway turn lanes, intersections, or modifying lane configurations.”
The grants will apply to fiscal years 2024-2025.
